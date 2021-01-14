Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

