Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $30.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

