Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to $7.25

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.