JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €115.66 ($136.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

