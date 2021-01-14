FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Cut by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30).

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

