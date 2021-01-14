B. Riley Comments on Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

