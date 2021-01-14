Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

