Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CFWFD opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

