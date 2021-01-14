Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

