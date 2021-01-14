Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

