Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.
