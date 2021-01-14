Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

