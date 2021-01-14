Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

