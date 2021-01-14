Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €228.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €228.00 ($268.24) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

