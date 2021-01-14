TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Critical Review

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSR and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $59.12 million 0.22 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.78 million 9.01 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -0.79% -8.00% -2.98% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TSR and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Luokung Technology beats TSR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

