Comparing Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $553.31 million 60.73 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -155.56

Oaktree Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -13.22% -9.54% -5.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 12 18 0 2.60

Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $232.16, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oaktree Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. The company's platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points. 0It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. Teladoc Health, Inc. offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. Teladoc Health, Inc. has alliance with NTT DATA Services to build nucleus for healthcare. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

