Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

