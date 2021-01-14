O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

