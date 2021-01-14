STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.82 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

