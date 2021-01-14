DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 116.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.