Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.05 ($44.76).

SGO stock opened at €43.50 ($51.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.82. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

