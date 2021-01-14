Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Given a £149.06 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £112.32 ($146.74).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 8,676 ($113.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,503.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

