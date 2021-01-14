Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €69.06 ($81.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.72. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.