Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

