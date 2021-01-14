Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.
In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.
About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
