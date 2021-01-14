Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for comScore in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

SCOR opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.85. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter worth $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in comScore by 59.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in comScore by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

