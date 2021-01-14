Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $2,234,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

