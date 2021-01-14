Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Boosted by Truist Securiti

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $611.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

