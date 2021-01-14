TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$71.00. The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2988601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.94.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.89.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

