Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 535469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.41.

Specifically, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total value of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,706,095.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,279 shares of company stock worth $11,663,311.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.61. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

