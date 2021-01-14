Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eargo traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 18885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.