Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $422.61 and last traded at $416.03, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

