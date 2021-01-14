Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

