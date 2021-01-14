B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) rose 9.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 970,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 245,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 226,600 shares of company stock worth $8,287,150. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

