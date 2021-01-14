Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telstra stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. Telstra has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

