Brokers Issue Forecasts for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $282.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

