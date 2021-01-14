CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $164.23 and last traded at $162.33. Approximately 919,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 681,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

