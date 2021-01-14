First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
