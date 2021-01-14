First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,226,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

