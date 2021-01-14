Short Interest in HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Rises By 460.0%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WSTM stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. HRsoft has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HRsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

