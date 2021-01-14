Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 462.3%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 462.3% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other non-life insurance products; and individual insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, and other life insurance products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.