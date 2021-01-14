Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

