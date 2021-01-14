Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Jardine Matheson
