Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TPLWF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

