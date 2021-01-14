Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 498.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,600,000 after purchasing an additional 347,602 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 559,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at $262,000.

NYSE:CAF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

