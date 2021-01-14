BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BCCMY stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.
About BAIC Motor
