BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCCMY stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.