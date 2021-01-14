Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

