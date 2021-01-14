Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.54.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

