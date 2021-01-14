Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

