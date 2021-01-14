Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

