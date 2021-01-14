A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

