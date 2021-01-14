Analyzing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Conversion Labs has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Sigma Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $400,000.00 57.10 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.71 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Sigma Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

