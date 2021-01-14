Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

LIF stock opened at C$33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.51. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.