Raymond James Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.28.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.